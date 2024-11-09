10,250 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.22 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.