11,250 Shares in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,460,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. acquired 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRDN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

