34,143 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. M&G Plc owned 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $197.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.