A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in A. O. Smith by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 105,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

