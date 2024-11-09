AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

