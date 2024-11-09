AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AES. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AES stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. AES has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 185,873 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AES by 10.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 172,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AES by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

