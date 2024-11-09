Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$2.67. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 41,950 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$255.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$122.40 million for the quarter. Aimia had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

