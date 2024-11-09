Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $134.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

