Amalgamated Bank Has $4.14 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after buying an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,101,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after acquiring an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $329.65 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.