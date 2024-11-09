Amalgamated Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after purchasing an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

