Amalgamated Bank Has $4 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average of $177.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.62 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

