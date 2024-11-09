Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,891 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,118 shares of company stock worth $1,943,620. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

