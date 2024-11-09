Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

New York Times Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.