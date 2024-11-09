Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after acquiring an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE LVS opened at $50.39 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.