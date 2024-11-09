Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,271 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

