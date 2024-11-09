Amalgamated Bank Sells 44,249 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,249 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

