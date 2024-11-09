Amalgamated Bank Sells 49,072 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

