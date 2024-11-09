Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,735 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $138.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

