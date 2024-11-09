Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. Ball’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.