Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $55.29

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

