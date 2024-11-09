Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.4 %

APO stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

