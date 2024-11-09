Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of APO opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $166.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

