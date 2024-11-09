Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $56.26 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

