Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

