Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Given New $12.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $12.75 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -390.48%.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,566.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 858.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

