ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 263.1% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 44.7% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $669.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $633.85 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

