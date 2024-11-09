Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,940 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

