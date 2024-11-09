Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,315 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

