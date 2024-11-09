Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 664 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Qualys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.99 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

