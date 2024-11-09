Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 76 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 361.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 605.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,375.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $993.11 and a 200 day moving average of $816.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,417.72.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 65.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

