Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

