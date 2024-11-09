Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 290 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 115.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $121.08 and a twelve month high of $193.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

