Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,556,000 after buying an additional 87,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,735,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.