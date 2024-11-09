Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

