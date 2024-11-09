Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,658,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after buying an additional 789,496 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 299.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 725,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 208.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 786,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,760,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.2 %

EQC stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.