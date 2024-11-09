Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

