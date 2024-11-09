Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of InvenTrust Properties worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVT. Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.