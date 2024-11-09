Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

