Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.