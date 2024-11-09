Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 80.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

