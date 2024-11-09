Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7,184.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,604,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 49,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $213.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

