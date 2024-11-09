Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.17 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 424.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 60.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in F5 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in F5 by 195.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $897,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $241.31 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.48 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.95.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

