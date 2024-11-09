Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter valued at $658,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Stock Performance

LINE stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.94 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.68.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

LINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LINE

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.