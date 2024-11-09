Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,593 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,596,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.21.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

