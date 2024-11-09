Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $234,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

