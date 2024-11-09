Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,138 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

