Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,456 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.78 and a beta of 0.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 866.81%.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

