Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 283 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.96. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $151.56 and a one year high of $275.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

