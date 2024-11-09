Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 98 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 284.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,052,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Everest Group by 131.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Everest Group stock opened at $368.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

