Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 369,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NU Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NU opened at $15.23 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.